

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Group said that its Urban Air Mobility Division has partnered with ANRA Technologies, a provider of end-to-end drone operations and traffic management solutions for unmanned system operators and airspace managers, to begin developing the operating environment for the advanced air mobility or AAM industry.



As part of the partnership, ANRA will provide strategic insight on Hyundai's concept of operations for AAM airspace management and ground mobility integration.



Hyundai Motor noted that the two companies will also identify research opportunities to help inform regulatory decisions and advance infrastructure projects.



AAM aircraft operators require airspace management support to ensure safe and compliant operations at scale and conform to national and international regulatory requirements.



