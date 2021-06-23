

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Prime Day 2021 delivered the two biggest days ever for small & medium-sized businesses in its stores worldwide, the e-commerce giant said in a statement. Amazon's biggest shopping extravaganza of the year started June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs for 48 hours, through June 22.



According to Amazon, prime members in 20 countries shopped more this Prime Day than any previous Prime Day and scored deep discounts across home, fashion, beauty, and electronics. Members purchased more than 250 million items worldwide and saved more than any Prime Day before.



Amazon noted that customers spent over $1.9 billion on more than 70 million small business products during the promotional period, more than a 100% year-over-year increase on sales compared to the Prime Day October 2020 promotion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de