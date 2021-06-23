

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded defeat after he was placed a distant fourth in the Democratic Party's New York City mayoral primary.



'I am a numbers guy. And I am not going to be the next mayor of New York city based on upon the numbers that have come in tonight. I am conceding this race,' Yang said in a speech as the results from early and primary day in-person voting came in.



With about 85 percent of the results of the election held on Tuesday came in, no candidate is assured of outright victory.



Eric Adams, Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia are in the first three positions.



The mayoral primary winner is likely to be determined using ranked-choice voting tabulation. The absentee ballot deadline is June 29. It may take weeks for the winner is announced, reports say.



Yang, once seen as the front-runner in the New York City mayoral primary, had promised to launch a $1 billion cash relief program; reopen the city and bring back tourism; and make the city safer, cleaner, and healthier during his election campaign. He also vowed to create good jobs, improve wages, and expand economic opportunity.



The son of immigrants from Taiwan, 46 year -oldYang qualified for and participated in seven of the first eight Democratic debates in the 2020 US presidential election.



Andrew Yang was the first candidate to concede, and ranked-choice voting was used for the first time - which is expected to delay final results.



