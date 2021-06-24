

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Antivirus software tycoon John McAfee has been found dead in a Barcelona prison cell on Wednesday, just hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges, according to multiple reports.



McAfee apparently hanged himself, the reports said.



John McAfee founded the software company McAfee Associates in 1987 and ran it until 1994, when he resigned from the company. The company was acquired by Intel in 2011.



The 75-year-old eccentric tech entrepreneur was arrested in October 2020 in Spain over tax evasion charges. The charges were announced shortly after the U.S. SEC revealed that it had brought civil charges against McAfee and that he could face 30 years in prison if convicted.



The US Justice Department alleged that McAfee evaded tax liability by having his income paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees.



He was also accused of concealing assets, including a yacht and real estate property, also in other people's names.



