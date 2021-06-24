

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for May. Import price inflation is seen rising to 11.3 percent from 10.3 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major opponents.



The euro was worth 132.18 against the yen, 1.0960 against the franc, 0.8542 against the pound and 1.1925 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



