

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L), on Thursday, announced its target to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, and to halve its carbon emissions by 2030, as part of the Group's ambitious new Sustainability and Society strategy, 'Knocking Down Barriers'.



Through this strategy Sage aims to tackle societal and economic inequality, supporting a new generation of diverse and sustainable businesses as well as playing its part in the race to net zero carbon.



The Group has assessed its carbon footprint for its own activities and for the energy it purchases - Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and across its value chain - Scope 3 emissions, and has recently submitted its commitment letter to the Science-Based Targets initiative or SBTi.



In addition, Sage has signed up to the United Nations Global Compact 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' and the United Nations Climate Change 'Race to Zero'.



