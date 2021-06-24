

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gold and silver producer Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) said that its construction of its new Juanicipio mine has progressed and is on track to be operational by the fourth-quarter of 2021. Production will also be increased when the recently-completed Pyrites Flotation Plant at Fresnillo is operational.



Fresnillo will hold its Annual General Meeting Thursday. The Chairman, Mr. Alejandro Baillères, said that exploration teams continue to identify and develop potential projects for pipeline, including at Rodeo, which the company expects to become next open pit gold mine.



The Nominations Committee has recommended to the Board that Mr Héctor Rangel be proposed for election as an independent Non-executive Director and Mr Eduardo Cepeda as a Non-executive Director at the AGM.



