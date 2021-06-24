

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Thursday said it has signed a contract worth around 130 million euros with Deutsche Bahn's DB Regio AG.



Under the deal, Alstom will equip 215 S-Bahn trains in Stuttgart with next generation European Train Control System or ETCS and Automatic Train Operation or ATO signalling technology.



The contract, part of the landmark rail project known as Stuttgart 21, will see Alstom retrofit the BR 423 and BR 430 trains operating in the greater Stuttgart area's S-Bahn and conventional railway lines.



The company will implement ETCS Level 2 and Level 3 as well as ATO in automation level 2 or GoA 2. This will ensure more sustainable operation, shorter headways and a denser train sequence, while supporting the associated relief of individual trains.



