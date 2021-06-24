

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement due at 7:00 am ET.



The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing program at GBP 895 billion.



Investors will be paying close attention to its tone on inflation and the outlook for rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,097 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday.



888 Holdings advanced 1.4 percent. The online gaming operator has announced an exclusive partnership with Authentic Brands Group to develop online sports betting and iGaming products for Sports Illustrated in the United States.



Fresnillo edged up slightly. The gold and silver producer said that its construction of its new Juanicipio mine has progressed and is on track to be operational by the fourth-quarter of 2021.



Bunzl added 0.8 percent. The distribution and outsourcing Group said its Group revenue in the first half is expected to increase by around 1 percent on a reported basis and 6 percent to 7 percent at constant exchange rates.



