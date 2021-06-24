

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. launched all-new Civic Hatchback, which is scheduled to go on sale this fall, worldwide. The company is planning to make the official announcement of its new model in August.



At the world premiere, the Japanese automaker unveiled the exterior and interior designs of the all-new Civic Hatchback.



Honda also announced plans to begin sales of both the hybrid version of the all-new Civic, equipped with the e:HEV, Honda's original 2-motor hybrid system, and the all-new Civic Type R, in 2022.



The all-new Civic Hatchback features the latest Honda SENSING suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies equipped with a front wide view camera and a high-speed image processing chip.



