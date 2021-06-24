

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.55 billion, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $1.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $13.26 billion from $10.99 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.40 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.23 -Revenue (Q3): $13.26 Bln vs. $10.99 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $13.1 - $13.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.71 - $8.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

