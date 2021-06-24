

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI):



-Earnings: $368.5 million in Q4 vs. -$480.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.78 in Q4 vs. -$3.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $269.3 million or $2.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.79 per share -Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q4 vs. $1.27 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DARDEN RESTAURANTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de