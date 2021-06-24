

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Thursday said its investigational therapy for Alzheimer's disease, donanemab received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA.



Based on data from the Phase II study of donanemab, dubbed Trailblazer-ALZ, in patients with early, symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, Lilly plans to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway, later this year.



A phase III study, dubbed Trailblazer-ALZ 2 of donanemab is going on.



