

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.



The FDA has set an action date of April 14, 2022 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), and the Agency has indicated that they are not currently planning an advisory committee meeting as part of the NDA review.



FDA has accepted the NDA for vutrisiran based on 9-month results from the HELIOS-A study, which is a Phase 3 global, randomized, open-label study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vutrisiran. The study enrolled 164 patients with hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy at 57 sites in 22 countries.



If approved, once-quarterly, subcutaneously administered vutrisiran may represent a new treatment option that potentially reverses polyneuropathy manifestations of disease.



Vutrisiran has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and the European Union (EU) for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Vutrisiran has also been granted a Fast-Track designation in the U.S. for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hATTR amyloidosis in adults. The Company plans to also submit regulatory filings in the EU, Brazil, and Japan in 2021 based on the HELIOS-A results.



Hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis is an inherited, progressively debilitating, and fatal disease caused by variants (i.e., mutations) in the TTR gene. TTR protein is primarily produced in the liver and is normally a carrier of vitamin A.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de