

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Wednesday reported 12436 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,577,712. This is higher than the 7-day average of 11310.



375 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 602,837, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 305.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 1884 - while California reported most COVID-related deaths - 55 - Wednesday.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics - 3,812,231 cases and 63,429 deaths.



A total of 28,846,304 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



A total of 319,505,293 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally. 177,948,892 people have received at least one dose.



150.8 million people, or 45.4 percent of the US population, are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.77.3 percent of people above 65 have received both vaccine doses.



On Thursday, President Joe Biden will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, as part of his administration's efforts to continue encouraging vaccinations across the country. The President is scheduled to visit a mobile vaccination unit and meet with frontline workers and volunteers there at 4:50 PM ET. He will deliver remarks highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated and kick off a community canvassing event at the Green Road Park Community Center in Raleigh.



New York on Thursday lifted the COVID-19 State of Emergency that Governor Andrew Cuomo declared in March 2020.



71.2 percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 63.5 percent have completed their vaccination.



A COVID outbreak in the Australian city of Sydney has prompted the authorities to impose travel restrictions and a return to mask rules. 'Since the pandemic has started, this is perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through,' the state's premier Gladys Berejiklian said.



Elsewhere in the world, 54069 new COVID cases were reported In India on Wednesday, as infection rate continues to fall in the worst-affected country.



