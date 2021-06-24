

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) said that it has collaborated with Arrival (ARVL), the global technology company creating electric vehicles or EVs using its unique technologies, to provide semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival's vehicles including automotive microcontrollers and power and battery-management devices.



Arrival has chosen ST as one of its key partners in bringing its connected EVs to market.



Arrival's entire vehicle portfolio, including its Van, Bus, and recently announced Car, which is being designed in partnership with Uber for ride-hailing, will feature ST's technologies.



Arrival has already secured a commitment to purchase from UPS for up to 10,000 electric vehicles, with the option for 10,000 more, and will see trials of its vehicles starting later this year.



