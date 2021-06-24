

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that it exercised its exclusive right to buy TeneoOne, an affiliate of Teneobio Inc., and lead asset TNB-383B for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The decision was based on an interim analysis of an ongoing phase 1 study.



Interim results from the ongoing Phase 1 study demonstrated an objective response rate of 79 percent, very good partial response or better of 63 percent, and complete response of 29 percent at doses ?40 mg in the dose escalation cohorts with a median follow-up time of 6.1 months. The median duration of response has not been reached.



In February 2019, AbbVie and TeneoOne entered a strategic transaction to develop and commercialize TNB-383B, a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets BCMA and CD3 and is designed to direct the body's own immune system to target and kill BCMA-expressing tumor cells.



