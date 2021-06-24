

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) and Asmodee Group SAS, a board game publisher and distributor, jointly filed a lawsuit against two defendants for counterfeiting the card game sets, Dixit: Daydreams Expansion and Dixit: Revelations Expansion, the e-commerce giant said in a statement on Thursday.



The defendants, based in Brooklyn, New York, attempted to offer the counterfeit products in Amazon's store, which violates Amazon's policies, infringes on Asmodee's trademarks, and breaks the law.



The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. It alleges that the two defendants used Asmodee's registered trademarks without authorization to deceive customers about the authenticity and origin of the products and create a false affiliation with Asmodee. Amazon closed the defendants' selling account and proactively refunded the impacted customers.



