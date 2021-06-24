

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK, CCL, CCL.L) reported that its second-quarter net loss narrowed to $2.07 billion from $4.37 billion last year.



Adjusted net loss was $2.04 billion compared to a loss of $2.38 billion in the previous year.



Booking volumes for all future cruises during the second quarter of 2021 were 45% higher than booking volumes during the first quarter of 2021. Cumulative advanced bookings for full year 2022 are ahead of a very strong 2019 as of May 31, 2021.



The company expects a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for the third quarter 2021 and full year ending November 30, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de