

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said that it started the construction of a 10-megawatt (MW) solar power plant near its production site in Bulgaria. It is part of Aurubis' strategic goal of carbon-neutral production by 2050 at the latest.



The Aurubis-1 PV plant will optimize the smelter's external electricity consumption by 11,000 MWh annually, and for the period of 15 years the total renewable energy production will amount to nearly 170,000 MWh. The generated electricity could supply 3,500 households annually or a Bulgarian town with population of 14,000.



Aurubis said it is further committed to the goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2050 at the latest and is already successfully implementing CO2 reduction projects at all of the company's production sites.



