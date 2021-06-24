

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday as investors picked up shares amid continued optimism about strong economic recovery.



The benchmark SMI ended with a strong gain of 95.02 points or 0.8% at 11,993.64, after hitting a high of 12,010.59.



Credit Suisse and Lonza Group both ended higher by about 2.8%. Partners Group, Geberit, Swatch Group, Holcim, ABB, Richemont and Givaudan gained 1 to 1.8%.



Zurich Insurance Group ended nearly 1% up. Swiss Life Holding, SGS, Sika, Roche Holding, UBS Group and Swiss Re gained 0.6 to 0.85%.



In the Mid Cap Index, Tecan Group shares soared nearly 11% after the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Parmait Corporation for a total purchase consideration of US$ 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million).



Flughafen Zurich, Straumann Holding and Sonova gained 2.2 to 2.3%. AMS, Lindt & Spruengli, Temenos Group, VAT Group, BB Biotech, Adecco, Barry Callebaut and Julius Baer moved up 1 to 2%.



Vifor Pharma shares ended lower by 5.3%, while Dufry and OC Oerlikon Corp posted modest losses.



Switzerland has decided to allow large public events with 10,000 plus people from Saturday. The government's move comes after data from Swiss Federal Health Ministry showed that only 209 of 180,000 new infections recorded in Switzerland in the last five months were in people fully vaccinated with shots from Moderna or Pfizer and BioNTech.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de