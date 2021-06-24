

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for FedEx Corporation (FDX):



-Earnings: $1.87 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.33 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $6.88 in Q4 vs. -$1.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $5.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.99 per share -Revenue: $22.6 billion in Q4 vs. $17.4 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FEDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de