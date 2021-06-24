

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (FFHL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at RMB31.37 million, or RMB9.60 per share. This compares with RMB12.95 million, or RMB3.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to RMB101.62 million from RMB83.23 million last year.



Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB31.37 Mln. vs. RMB12.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB9.60 vs. RMB3.97 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB101.62 Mln vs. RMB83.23 Mln last year.



