

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has approved the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo or cemiplimab for the first-line treatment of adults with non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC whose tumor cells have more than or equal to 50% PD-L1 expression and no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said in a statement on Friday.



Patients must have metastatic NSCLC or locally advanced NSCLC and not be a candidate for definitive chemoradiation.



The approval was based on a phase 3 trial demonstrating Libtayo significantly improved overall survival compared to chemotherapy in advanced NSCLC that included challenging-to-treat patient populations.



Libtayo is now approved for three advanced cancers in the European Union. The EC also approved Libtayo in advanced basal cell carcinoma, the first treatment to be indicated for those patients who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI).



In 2019, Libtayo was approved by the EC as the first treatment for adults with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.



Sanofi anticipates results from ongoing Phase 3 trial of Libtayo plus chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and remain committed to studying Libtayo in additional cancer settings where there is the potential to improve the outcome for patients.



