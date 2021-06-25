

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that the European Medicines Agency's or EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of RINVOQ or upadacitinib, an oral, selective and reversible JAK inhibitor, for the expanded use in adults (15 mg or 30 mg, once daily) and adolescents 12 years and older (15 mg, once daily) with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy.



RINVOQ is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.



The positive opinion was based on three global phase 3 pivotal studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of RINVOQ used with or without topical corticosteroids in adults and adolescents with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.



If approved, this will be the fourth indication for RINVOQ in the European Union.



The European Commission decision is anticipated in the third quarter of 2021.



