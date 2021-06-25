

GEA (dpa-AFX) - German food and beverages company GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) Friday said its Supervisory Board has extended the appointment of Marcus Ketter, 53, as the company's Chief Financial Officer by five years - until May 19, 2027.



Ketter has been a member of the Executive Board since May 2019. His previous appointment had a term of three years, until May 19, 2022.



Klaus Helmrich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, 'He has made a decisive contribution to the turnaround of the company since his appointment. In particular, the strong reduction in net working capital and the associated improvement in ROCE and net liquidity deserve mention. In addition, he has made a significant contribution to regaining the confidence of the capital market.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GEA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de