

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS):



-Earnings: RMB221.09 million in Q1 vs. RMB282.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB3.61 in Q1 vs. RMB2.67 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of RMB49.28 million or RMB0.96 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB7.94 billion in Q1 vs. RMB8.48 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: US$1.2 - US$1.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JINKOSOLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de