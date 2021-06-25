

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's surplus in the merchandise trade with countries outside the European Union increased in May, preliminary data from ISTAT showed on Friday.



The non-EU foreign trade surplus rose to EUR 4.767 billion in May from EUR 4.114 billion in the same month last year. In April, the trade surplus was EUR 4.858 billion.



Exports rose 43.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 104.6 percent growth in April.



Imports gained 55.0 percent in May, following a 54.9 percent rise in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, exports declined a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent and imports fell 1.5 percent in May.



