

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB57.23 million, or RMB0.84 per share. This compares with RMB205.25 million, or RMB3.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB104.15 million or RMB1.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to RMB895.15 billion from RMB791.11 billion last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB104.15 Mln. vs. RMB222.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB1.53 vs. RMB3.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB895.15 Bln vs. RMB791.11 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

51JOB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de