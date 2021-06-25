

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CarMax Inc. (KMX) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $436.76 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $4.98 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 138.4% to $7.70 billion from $3.23 billion last year.



CarMax Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $436.76 Mln. vs. $4.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.63 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q1): $7.70 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year.



