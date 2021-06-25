

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. and biotechnology company Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced Friday that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion for BYOOVIZ, a biosimilar candidate referencing Lucentis (ranibizumab), also known as SB11.



Ranibizumab is an anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) for retinal vascular disorders, which are a leading cause of blindness. BYOOVIZ is the first biosimilar of ranibizumab to be recommended for approval in Europe.



BYOOVIZ has been recommended for approval for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME), proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR), visual impairment due to macular odemea secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO) and visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV) in the European Union (EU).



The CHMP's positive opinion will now be referred to the European Commission (EC), which will decide whether to grant a marketing authorization for BYOOVIZ.



If a marketing authorization is granted by the EC, BYOOVIZ would be added to the biosimilars portfolio developed by Samsung Bioepis and commercialized by Biogen, including three widely prescribed anti-TNF biosimilars in Europe: BENEPALI, IMRALDI and FLIXABI.



This positive CHMP opinion on BYOOVIZ was based on a Phase 3 clinical study that demonstrated equivalence in efficacy for both primary endpoints.



In November 2019, Samsung Bioepis and Biogen announced that they had entered into a commercialization agreement for two ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, BYOOVIZ (SB11, ranibizumab) and SB15 (aflibercept), in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia.



Additionally, the Biologics License Application for SB11 was accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2020.



