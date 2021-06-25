

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Personal income and spending might be driving Friday's trading. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading lower.



Initial trends on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



BlacyBerry (BB), FedEx (FDX) and Nike (NKE) are scheduled to release their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.



As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 108.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 13.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Thursday firmly positive. The Dow jumped 322.58 points or 1 percent to 34,196.82, the Nasdaq advanced 97.98 points or 0.7 percent to 14,369.71 and the S&P 500 climbed 24.65 points or 0.6 percent to 4,266.49.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of 2.6 percent, while the deficit was 13.1 percent in the prior month. University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 86.5, while it was 86.4 in the prior month.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 587 and the U.S. Rig Count was 470.



Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will moderate panel discussion before virtual 'Policy Summit 2021: Pathways to Economic Resilience in Our Communities' hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland at 11.35 am ET.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will present a session on 'Financial Stability' before the virtual 'Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum: Fed Week' event co-sponsored by OMFIF and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia at 1.00 pm ET.



John Williams to give honoree remarks before virtual University of California Education Abroad Program Distinguished Alumni Award Ceremony at 3.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks traded finished higher. Chinese stocks followed the upbeat sentiment at Wall Street the day ago. The Shanghai Composite Index closed trade at 3607.56 after adding 41 points or 1.15 percent from Thursday's close.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 added 190.95 points or 0.66 percent. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 412.37 points or 1.43 percent.



European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 6.29 points or 0.09 percent. The German DAX is losing 17.19 points or 0.11 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 21.62 points or 0.31 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is declining 5.82 points or 0.05 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.13 percent.



