

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed AbbVie (ABBV) that the FDA will not meet the Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA action dates for the supplemental New Drug Applications or sNDAs for RINVOQ or upadacitinib for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis and adults with active ankylosing spondylitis.



The FDA cited its ongoing review of Pfizer's post-marketing study, ORAL Surveillance, evaluating tofacitinib in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.



AbbVie noted that the FDA did not take any formal regulatory action on the sNDAs for RINVOQ in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.



AbbVie said it remainw committed to working with the FDA to bring RINVOQ to patients living with psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and other immune-mediated diseases.



