

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday after swinging between gains and losses right through the day's session, as investors looked for fresh direction.



The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 11,970.44 in early trades, hit a high of 12,003.69 before settling at 11,999.70, netting a small gain of 6.06 points or 0.05%.



Credit Suisse climbed 1.86%. Holcim ended 1.1% up. ABB gained 0.8%, while Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding and Roche Holding advanced 0.5 to 0.6%.



Givaudan, Richemont, Swatch Group, Novartis, Lonza Group and SGS ended lower by 0.4 to 0.8%.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, AMS and Georg Fischer gained 2.25% and 2.05%, respectively. BB Biotech, Tecan Group, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli and Straumann Holding gained 1 to 1.25%.



Vifor Pharma ended lower by 5.32%, extending losses from the previous session. The company announced on Thursday that it would revise a key study after the pandemic affected the recruitment of participants.



Logitech shed about 3.6% and Dufry ended 1.36% down. Barry Callebaut, Temenos Group, SIG Combibloc and Flughafen Zurich lost 0.7 to 0.75%.



There is more positive news with regard to relaxation of Covid-related restrictions in Switzerland. According to reports, the Swiss Federal Council has approved a proposal to relax its entry requirements for arrivals from the Schengen Area and third countries.



The decision will become effective on June 26, and from then on, travellers reaching Switzerland from any of the Schengen Area countries will no longer have to go through quarantine. Vaccinated travellers from these countries will also be exempt from the requirement of negative COVID-19 test result.



