Monterey Minerals Inc.: Monterey Minerals Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Monterey") (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) today announces that James Macintosh has resigned his position as President & CEO, and Director of the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities.

As a result of the resignation, Monterey's Board of Directors has appointed David Lees as interim CEO.

Mr. David Lees currently serves on the Board of Directors of Monterey, Mr. Lees has over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry, beginning his career as a stockbroker before moving into investment and funds management, with a primary focus on natural resources. These roles have given Mr. Lees extensive experience with capital raising, business development, portfolio management, business relationships and corporate governance. He currently serves as a non-executive director of ASX-listed Sultan Resources Ltd. (SLZ). David's education qualifications include a Bachelor of Economics and post graduate diploma in Applied Finance and Investment. Mr. Lees has assumed the role of Chairman of the Audit Committee.

About Monterey Minerals Inc.

The Company owns the Cobalt Mountain Property (the "Property") in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia near the town of Smithers. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, available on SEDAR, notes historic sampling on the Property that returned mineralized showings of gold, silver, copper, zinc and cobalt. The Company has optioned its 451 sq. km. of prospective Pilbara Basin tenements on the eastern flank of the Pilbara Basin in Western Australia to an Australian exploration company.

