

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car company Tesla has recalled more than 285,000 cars in China--most of which were made locally-- over a safety risk with the vehicles' cruise control system, according to multiple reports.



The recall includes 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y cars that were made in Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai, and 35,655 Model 3 vehicles which were imported, all produced between December 2019 and June 2021, the reports quoted the China's State Administration for Market Regulation as saying.



The recall came after an investigation into possible defects, which found that their cruise-control system could be accidentally activated and potentially result in an unexpected speed increase. It could, in extreme cases, cause a collision, posing safety hazards.



Affected Tesla customers could upgrade their cruise-control software remotely without having to go to the store.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TESLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de