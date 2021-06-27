ams Osram: ams Osram, a global leader in optical solutions, announces the results of the public delisting offer in the context of the forthcoming delisting of Osram Licht AG. At the end of the acceptance period, 6,935,319 Osram shares had been tendered into the Delisting Offer. This corresponds to approximately 7.2 % of shares in Osram. Including the OSRAM shares purchased in parallel to the Delisting Offer, ams' shareholding in Osram has increased to 80.3%. Osram's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be terminated as of 30 June 2021 and the listing on the Munich Stock Exchange will be terminated as of 30 September 2021. "We have achieved our objective for the Delisting Offer which was to streamline the corporate structure, and we have also added ...

