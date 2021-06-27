

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - NN Group NV (NNGPF.PK) is in talks to acquire some of Metlife Inc.'s (MET) European life insurance assets for about $740 million, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The report specified that no final decision has been made and added that the deal could be reached as soon as next week for the units in Greece and Poland.



Representatives for MetLife and NN Group declined to comment, the report noted.



