

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that it has appointed Rob Kowalski, Global Head Regulatory Affairs and US Head of Drug Development, as Chief People & Organization Officer. He become a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis, effective September 1, 2021.



Kowalski is a senior drug development and regulatory executive with over 25 years of industry experience. Prior to his current role he has served in various leadership roles in the US and Europe.



Novartis noted that Steven Baert, currently Chief People & Organization Officer, will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis, effective June 30, 2021 after 15 years with the company and almost 8 years in position. Vicki Rawlinson, US Head People & Organization will lead the function ad-interim until Kowalski takes over.



