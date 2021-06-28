

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L), a provider of public services, announced Monday that it has received a contract from the UK Department of Health and Social Care or DHSC to continue providing support services to Covid-19 regional, local and mobile test centres in England and Northern Ireland.



The contract is for 12 months with an option to extend for a further 6 months. The value of the award could be up to 322 million pounds. The actual amount could differ materially as the contract is designed to be flexible, matching services to the demand for testing over the coming months.



The company received the contract after a competitive process run by the DHSC and the Crown Commercial Service.



Under the deal, Serco will provide test site operations, asset administration support, cleaning and security services at around 20% of sites in England and Northern Ireland. These include a mixture of drive-through and walk-in testing centres, as well as mobile testing units.



The new contract will complete its transition process in July this year.



Serco said its expectation for the contribution from testing centres is unchanged from its previous view.



Rupert Soames, Group Chief Executive of Serco said, 'From a standing start in March 2020, NHS Test & Trace has grown a network of regional, local and mobile sites which have delivered over 18.5 million individual tests, an average of 51,000 tests a day.'



