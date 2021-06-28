

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial gases company Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK) Monday said it will invest around 70 million euros to build a state-of-the-art gases plant in Wuhan, Central China, to supply a major memory chipmaker.



The company will build, own and operate the ultra-high purity industrial gas plant, which is planned to be operational in 2022. The facility will produce 52,000 Nm3 of nitrogen per hour, as well as oxygen and argon among other ultra-high purity gases.



The company has secured a new long-term supply agreement with the major memory chipmaker. Air Liquide has been producing ultra-pure industrial gases for the Chinese high-tech company for more than 12 years.



The contract will more generally allow Air Liquide to support the growth of the semiconductor sector in the Wuhan basin.



François Abrial, Member of the Air Liquide Group's Executive Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said, 'Wuhan, where Air Liquide has been present since 2007, is a key electronics basin for the Group. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with our client, a flash memory leader we have been successfully collaborating with for more than 12 years. This new production facility will strengthen Air Liquide's position in China and support the growth momentum of the Group's Electronics activities in the country.'



