

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices increased in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The producer price index increased 4.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.3 percent rise in April.



The domestic market prices rose 3.5 percent annually in May, following a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Prices for mining and quarrying grew 7.8 percent yearly in May and those of manufacturing rose 5.0 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply rose 0.7 percent and those of water supply gained 6.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent in May, following a 0.6 percent increase in the preceding month.



