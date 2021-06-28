

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) said that InPen's, Smart Insulin Pen, real-world data and extended infusion set pivotal trial results demonstrated strong clinical outcomes and positive user experience.



The company noted that the positive clinical gains are possible with the use of consumer-friendly diabetes technology, such as InPen, that makes it simple for patients to track insulin dosing, calculate doses and receive reminders and other decision support that allows them to manage their diabetes more effectively without adding a lot of complexity.



Using InPen smart insulin pen also provided improved insulin dosing decision support for those in the study as demonstrated by fewer total doses per day with simultaneously improved glycemic control.



Medtronic also presented U.S. pivotal trial data on the Medtronic Extended infusion set, the first and only infusion set that can be worn for up to seven days. The study evaluated the safety and performance of 259 individuals aged 18 to 80 who wore traditional 2- or 3-day infusion sets with the MiniMed 670G system for two weeks followed by twelve consecutive wears of the Medtronic Extended infusion set.



The study showed no significant increase in total daily dose of insulin. This indicates that the Medtronic Extended infusion set delivers insulin successfully throughout the seven-day wear of the infusion set. In addition, there were no severe adverse events observed.



