

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB127.73 million, or RMB1.05 per share. This compares with RMB97.01 million, or RMB0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to RMB302.32 million from RMB299.89 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB127.73 Mln. vs. RMB97.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB1.05 vs. RMB0.80 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB302.32 Mln vs. RMB299.89 Mln last year.



