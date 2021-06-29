

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup (C) said it looks forward to continuing with its planned capital actions, including common dividends of at least $0.51 per share, and to continuing share repurchases.



Citi said that, by the end of the first two quarters of this year, it will have returned to shareholders the maximum amount of capital permitted under Federal Reserve rules.



Based on Citigroup's updated regulatory capital requirements, Citi continues to believe that a targeted Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of approximately 11.5% represents the amount necessary to prudently operate and invest in Citi's franchise.



The Federal Reserve Board communicated that Citi's 2021 Stress Capital Buffer or SCB requirement will increase from the currently effective requirement of 2.5% to 3.0% for the four quarter window of the fourth-quarter 2021 - third-quarter of 2022.



Incorporating the SCB, and a GSIB surcharge of 3.0%, results in a minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5% under the Standardized Approach, effective October 1, 2021.



Citi's minimum regulatory requirement under the Advanced Approaches will remain unchanged at 10.0%. As of the first quarter of 2021, Citi's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 11.8% under both the Standardized and Advanced Approaches.



