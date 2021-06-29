

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), on Tuesday, said it agreed to make a strategic investment in Swedencare, a provider of premium pet health products.



The company noted that the investment would be made as part of a capital increase of Swedencare and takes place in full consent with the company and its management team. In total, Symrise would acquire 5.06 % of the share capital in Swedencare.



'We look forward to becoming a strategic shareholder in Swedencare and to support the fast- growing business. Swedencare is an impressive company that shares our passion for pet food solutions. In many markets the trend to pet ownership is increasing significantly and owners choose to provide their pets with products that best possibly support their health conditions,' said Dr. Heinz J?rgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise AG.



Swedencare's sales for the twelve months April 2020 - March 2021 were 336 million SEK with an EBITDA of 96 million SEK, corresponding to an EBITDA-margin of 28,5%. Swedencare currently employs about 100 people across seven countries worldwide.



