

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (LOGI) unveiled a new, lightweight headset to its Color Collection, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset. It is available in Black, White and Mint.



The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy 'plug and play' capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack.



Logitech G is also making its G305 Wireless Gaming Mouse available in Mint, allowing gamers to match their gaming gear to their personal style.



The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset is expected to retail for $69 MSRP. The straps, which are now available in eight different color options, will retail for $9.99 MSRP each.



