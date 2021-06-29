

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) commits to achieving net zero carbon emissions before 2050 and transitioning to 100% renewable electricity by 2030.



The goals also include ensuring all aluminum is purchased from certified sustainable sources and converting 80% of Ball's global beverage can volumes to its lightweight STARcan designs.



Ball said it is expanding its disclosure of existing D&I and social programs with specific 2025 goals for every region and business. Ball Beverage Packaging South America has committed to increasing the proportion of non-white employees in new hires from 31% to 47%, and Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA plans to increase representation of women in manufacturing roles by achieving a 25% recruitment rate of women for these positions.



