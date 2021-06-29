

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence improved in June, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Tuesday.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 119.8 in June from 119.3 in May.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 109.4 in June from 112.2 in the previous month.



The manufacturing industry confidence index fell to 125.2 in June from 125.7 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index rose to 114.3 in June from 111.1 in the previous month.



The measure of construction morale rose to 109.8 in June from 106.7 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de