

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Tuesday, the Bank of England is set to release mortgage approvals data for May. The number of mortgages approved in May is forecast to fall to 85,900 from 86,920 in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it declined against the greenback, it was steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 153.39 against the yen, 1.3851 against the greenback, 0.8598 against the euro and 1.2748 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

